WINDY CITY LIVE

Beauty products that celebrities love

Beauty expert and blogger Milly Almodovar returned to WCL to talk about how stars such as Meghan Markle (now Duchess of Sussex), Serena Williams, Thandie Newton and Kim Kardashian look so good. She's got the celeb beauty must-haves you need right now.

For more on Milly, visit: http://millytime.com/

1. Shea Moisture Virgin Coconut Oil Leave In Treatment - $11.99 at CVS

2. DERMAFLASH 2.0 LUXE - $189
USE CODE MILLYVIP FOR 20PERCENT OFF
www.Dermaflash.com

3. nyakio Baobab Youth Infused Daily Defense Crme - $35
www.ulta.com

4. Embrace Active Scar Defense - Embrace Active Scar therapy - $46 - $99
www.SerenaEmbrace.com

5. Wen SIXTHIRTEEN DRY OIL INTENSIVE TREATMENT SPRAY - $60
Use Code WCLIVE FOR 30% OFF PURCHASE
https://chazdean.com/

6. Collosol - $38
www.Smallflower.com

7. Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Extra Strength Daily Peels - $88.00
www.Sephora.com

8. LA Prairie Skin Caviar Mask - $360
www.LaPrairie.com
