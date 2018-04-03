Celebrity hair stylist shares spring trends

Today's Top Stories
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3297241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Hair stylist Joseph Maine visited WCL. (WLS)
wcl
Tuesday, April 03, 2018 02:08PM
Celebrity hair stylist Joseph Maine shared the latest spring hair trends with us.
For more information, visit:
https://www.colorwowhair.com
