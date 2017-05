Larry Sims is a Chicago native and celebrity hairstylist.He has styled stars like Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, and Tracee Ellis Ross. On Tuesday, he shared his tips on summer hair trends that all the stars are wearing.For more on Larry, visit his Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/larryjarahsims/?hl=enCheck out his new show "Invite Only Cabo," which premieres on May 14 on Bravo.