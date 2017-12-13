STYLE & FASHION

Charming Charlie store chain files for bankruptcy

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston-based fashion retailer Charming Charlie has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston-based fashion retailer Charming Charlie has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid underperforming stores.

Known for its colorful jewelry and accessories, the chain says it's entered a restructuring support agreement with its term lenders and equity sponsors, which will allow it to close some of its more than 375 stores and overhaul operations.

The chain has not said which stores will close. There are currently 12 in the Houston area.

The brand tweeted that its website is open for business and "hundreds of stores across the country are serving customers as usual."



If you have any gift cards or returns, the company also plans to honor those.

Charming Charlie was founded in 2004 by Houston native Charlie Chanaratsopon.

In 2016, he was listed on Forbes' list of America's Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 with a net worth of $450 million.

Chanaratsopon stepped down as CEO in the fall.

According to a statement from the CFO, Charming Charlie suffered from slow mall traffic and rising digital sales. It was also hurt by merchandising miscalculations.

The filing is subject to court approval.

Related Topics:
fashionjewelryretailbusinessbankruptcymoneyconsumerTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Winter beauty must-haves
Columbia launches Star Wars-inspired jackets
Deck the...brows? Festive eyebrows take over Instagram
Latest trends in ugly holiday attire
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baby born with heart outside her body
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Red Lobster launches Amazon delivery in Chicago area
$1,000 investment with brewery buys you free beer for life
Show More
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car
Ice possibly from plane falls through roof of home
More News
Top Video
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
More Video