STYLE & FASHION

Chicago Multicultural Kids Fashion Show preview

EMBED </>More Videos

Some local kids are proving you don't have to be a grown-up to have a fierce sense of style! (WLS)

Some local kids are proving you don't have to be a grown-up to have a fierce sense of style!

July 1 is the Chicago Multicultural Kids Fashion Show. The event is all about embracing cultural diversity.

Krystal Okeke from Miss and Mrs. America Nation and Miss Cook County Aliyah Schree to talk about the event.

Okeke created the fashion show for kids to celebrate diversity in our city. She Okeke was born in Chicago, but raised in Nigeria. Pageantry runs in her family as she is the former Ms. Illinois USA Universal 2016 and her daughter is the former Baby Miss Illinois 2016.

Okeke has created the Chicago Multicultural Kids Fashion Show to showcase the styles of various cultures, embrace diversity and raise awareness. The event is open to children ages 1 through 14.

Chicago Multicultural Kids Fashion Show
Date: July,1 ,2018
Hours: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
1700 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago Illinois 60616

Admission: $15 (Free for Models & Parents); Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite or at the door.
Deadline to register: June 23,2018
For registration or to get involved email Missamericanation@gmail.com
http://www.missamericannationpageant.com/
http://www.missamericannationpageant.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashion showchildren
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Find the latest summer fashion at Goodwill
Sport Clips offers MVP haircut experience
Monica + Andy releases new summer collection for kids
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
20 injured, suspect killed in Trenton arts festival shooting
1 of 3 escaped inmates from southeastern Illinois jail recaptured
Man charged with making $1.3 million in fraudulent returns to Walmart
Man wounded in shooting near Grant Park
'Blues Brothers' guitarist Matt 'Guitar' Murphy dead at 88
Aurora holding its first Pride Parade Sunday
Mother, 2 children injured in Burbank hit-and-run
Chicago Weather: Excessive heat warning remains in effect for Cook Co. Sunday
Show More
23-foot python swallows woman whole as she gardens
Two girls arrested after several 'disturbances' reported at Six Flags in Gurnee
Man charged in attack on 67-year-old woman on Red Line train
Huntley animal shelter struggles to keep pets cool after AC breaks
Del Monte vegetable trays recalled in Illinois and other Midwest states
More News