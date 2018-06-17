Chicago Multicultural Kids Fashion Show preview

Some local kids are proving you don't have to be a grown-up to have a fierce sense of style!
July 1 is the Chicago Multicultural Kids Fashion Show. The event is all about embracing cultural diversity.
Krystal Okeke from Miss and Mrs. America Nation and Miss Cook County Aliyah Schree to talk about the event.
Okeke created the fashion show for kids to celebrate diversity in our city. She Okeke was born in Chicago, but raised in Nigeria. Pageantry runs in her family as she is the former Ms. Illinois USA Universal 2016 and her daughter is the former Baby Miss Illinois 2016.
Okeke has created the Chicago Multicultural Kids Fashion Show to showcase the styles of various cultures, embrace diversity and raise awareness. The event is open to children ages 1 through 14.
Chicago Multicultural Kids Fashion Show
Date: July,1 ,2018
Hours: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
1700 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago Illinois 60616
Admission: $15 (Free for Models & Parents); Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite or at the door.
Deadline to register: June 23,2018
For registration or to get involved email Missamericanation@gmail.com
http://www.missamericannationpageant.com/
