A small set of couture prom dresses were handed out to some deserving teens Wednesday, a sample of a much bigger giveaway this weekend.Ten couture formal dresses were given away. Designer Elda De La Rosa said she was happy to part with the gently-used gowns for Project Embrace, which provides formalwear for deserving young women ahead of prom.The main dress giveaway will happen Saturday and Ruiz Elementary School. Young ladies must bring a valid school ID to take part.