Editor in Chief of Teen Vogue on breaking barriers

Breaking barriers and redefining the new norm? Elaine Welteroth is doing both as Editor In Chief of Teen Vogue. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Breaking barriers and redefining the new norm? Elaine Welteroth is doing both as Editor In Chief of Teen Vogue.

She stopped by Windy City Live to talk about being the second African American woman to hold the job and at 29, the youngest person to do so.

As part of her role, Elaine is expanding Teen Vogue's image. The publication isn't just a source for fashion anymore. Now, the magazine is expressing its political voice as well. By covering hot button issues, Teen Vogue is inspiring many young teens to remain conscious about what is going on in the world today.

Welteroth will be speaking at Chicago Ideas Week on Thursday, October 19, to discuss equality through storytelling. For more information about the event, click here.

Teen Vogue is also hosting a Chicago MeetUp on Friday, October 20 at Toms Shoes. For more information about the event, click here.

To learn more about the upcoming Teen Vogue Summit, please visit summit.teenvogue.com.
