WINDY CITY LIVE

Fall fashion for kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Monica Royer, co-founder and CEO of children's clothing brand, "Monica + Andy," shares the latest looks from her fall/winter collection. (WLS)

Monica Royer, co-founder and CEO of children's clothing brand, "Monica + Andy," shares the latest looks from her fall/winter collection.

The Chicago-based organic children's clothing line carries sizes from newborn to 3T.

Monica + Andy is now offering a Layette Program, where customers can book one-on-one layette appointments. To book yours now, email: storks@monicaandandy.com.

Royer announced that Monica + Andy is opening two new pop-up shops this fall in the Chicagoland area, one at The Shops at North Bridge and the second at Oakbrook Center.

To shop or for more information, please visit www.monicaandandy.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionWindy City LIVEclothingchildren
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Lindsay Freedman, author of 'The Toasted Pine Nut' blog
Roz Varon stops by to talk about her new book
NY Times Best Selling Author On Parenting - Dr. Kevin Leman's New Book "Education A La Carte."
Pillow Talk: Bored After 13 Years
More Windy City LIVE
STYLE & FASHION
The latest trends to get that perfect look for the fall season are here!
New 'booze wear' helps you shake and stir your fall wardrobe
4 "Windies" get makeovers
Rock a beer gut in the most utilitarian way with Dadbag
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Metra BNSF train fatally strikes woman near Clarendon Hills
Driver cited in deadly, multi-semi crash on I-80 in Joliet
'American Sniper' widow to NFL: 'Get off your knees'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer
Woman who helped save boy from burning truck may face charges
Phony Uber driver picked up women, raped them, prosecutors say
6-year-old admonished for taking a knee during Pledge of Allegiance at Florida school
Celebrate National Coffee Day with freebies
Show More
Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
White substance that impacted CTA Red Line commute ID'd
Gov. Rauner to decide on state-funded abortion bill Thursday
Trump waives cargo restrictions for Puerto Rico as criticism builds
Teenage girl sexually assaulted by 3 men in Chatham, police say
More News
Top Video
White substance that impacted CTA Red Line commute ID'd
Metra BNSF train fatally strikes woman near Clarendon Hills
Phony Uber driver picked up women, raped them, prosecutors say
CPD plans to hire 1,000 new officers; apply by Oct. 16
More Video