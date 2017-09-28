Fall fashion for kids

Monica Royer, co-founder and CEO of children's clothing brand, "Monica + Andy," shares the latest looks from her fall/winter collection.
The Chicago-based organic children's clothing line carries sizes from newborn to 3T.
Monica + Andy is now offering a Layette Program, where customers can book one-on-one layette appointments. To book yours now, email: storks@monicaandandy.com.
Royer announced that Monica + Andy is opening two new pop-up shops this fall in the Chicagoland area, one at The Shops at North Bridge and the second at Oakbrook Center.
To shop or for more information, please visit www.monicaandandy.com.
