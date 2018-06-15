WINDY CITY LIVE

Find the latest summer fashion at Goodwill

EMBED </>More Videos

Fashion and Home Decor expert Merri Cvetan shows off sumer styles that ca be found at Goodwill. (WLS)

It's finally starting to feel like summer, so Goodwill's Fashion and Home Décor expert Merri Cvetan shared summer fashion trends that won't break the bank.

You can find outfits like these and many other items at your local Goodwill. You never know what treasures you'll find!

Plus, shopping at Goodwill helps generate revenue that provides jobs and training.

For more information, visit: http://www.amazinggoodwill.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashionclothinggoodwillWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'The Incredibles 2,' 'Tag,' 'SuperFly'
4 Star Chicagoan: Dee Sandrick
DJ Marlon Dasoul performs
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
STYLE & FASHION
Sport Clips offers MVP haircut experience
Monica + Andy releases new summer collection for kids
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's New York suicide was 'not unexpected,' sister says
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
$5K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Fatal crash closes EB North Avenue in Glendale Heights
Chicago Weather: 'Excessive' heat wave expected this weekend
Family on the hook for $132,000 after son topples statue
Paul Manafort headed to jail in Robert Mueller probe
Hero fisherman saves teen sucked into dam
Officers help rescue woman from bridge along Route 83
Show More
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in grass, causes large blast
Riders plunge 34 feet from roller coaster in Florida, 6 injured
Newlywed construction worker killed while working on freeway
Crooks steal money intended to grant woman's final wish
Mom, 2 kids missing from West Humboldt Park located
More News