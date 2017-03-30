  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FASHION

Lifestyle expert shares spring must-haves

EMBED </>More News Videos

Karen Firsel is back to share some of her spring "Favorite Things." (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There's that one girlfriend, you know the one, she's always on point, with great style, and has an insider peek into the coolest things. She's the one that discovers the must-have makeup line, or lets us in on new gifting ideas, home decor, local goods, or even delicious treats that she found.

Karen Firsel is that girlfriend and she is back to share some of her spring "Favorite Things."

Some of Firsel's Favorite Things include:

1. Looking Cool: Coach www.Coach.com
2. Skin Care: Tan Water
3. Artist in Residence: Allison Zizook
4. Up the Ante at Home: At Home Décor
5. The New Must-Go Breakfast and Lunch Spot: Jar Bar
6. Beauty Bests: Clean Beauty
7. Gifting Must Haves: Greetabl
Related Topics:
fashionspringfashionChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FASHION
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Oscars red carpet showcases actresses' maternity style, baby bumps
More fashion
STYLE & FASHION
Local designer behind Chance the Rapper's overalls
Chicago couple creates subscription box for women with curly hair
America's Beauty Show features hair products for make styling easier
New Nordstrom mom jeans offer 'knee windows'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Brawl breaks out at UC after McDonald's All-American Game
University Park board calls for mayor's resignation
VIDEO: 2 couples fight in road rage incident
Indonesia man swallowed by python, reports say
Couple receives 4th creepy letter from 'The Watcher' claiming to own home
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care, police say
Woman accused in murder attempts to post $35M in property for bail
Show More
Man files dozens of ADA lawsuits against businesses in one town
Mom of 3 missing almost 3 years declared legally dead
Illinois man dies after fall at Pink Floyd tribute show
Woman with ALS types using her mind thanks to new technology
Top 10 most fun promposals of 2017
More News
Top Video
Let's Win Two! Chicago Cubs fans toast Harry Caray
Better Business Bureau: Verify IRS calls
Brawl breaks out at UC after McDonald's All-American Game
Man attacked 3 women in Aurora apartment complex, police say
More Video