STYLE & FASHION

Meghan Markle's style through the years

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look back at Meghan Markle's style over the past 12 years. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, AP Photo)

As she prepares for her wedding to Prince Harry, there's no doubt that Meghan Markle has big - and stylish - shoes to fill.

While it might not be fair to expect anybody to live up to Princess Diana's standing as a fashion icon, Markle is about to join a family of women known for their impeccable taste, often starting trends outright and sending dresses flying off the rack.

Markle, however, should be a natural fit. For more than a decade, she's donned trendy dresses, bold jumpsuits and timeless gowns as she graced red carpets the world over.

SEE ALSO: Who is Meghan Markle? What to know about the American royal-to-be

Take a look back at some of her standout looks from the last twelve years.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle's style through the years
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionroyal familycelebrity engagementscelebrityprince harryroyalssociety
Load Comments
Related
What to know about Meghan Markle
Markle's engagement ring has diamonds from Diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline
STYLE & FASHION
Trends for getting your holiday hair right
Shorewood sixth grader wins national t-shirt design contest
Tips for keeping hair healthy, beautiful during winter
3 audience members surprised with mini makeovers
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home
Man charged with concealing death of missing N.C. girl
Police: Malnourished, injured baby was kept in storage bin
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt in Belmont Central crash
Waffle House customer cooks up his own meal at empty restaurant
New York man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Girl, 13, missing from Elk Grove Township
1 dead, 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Show More
Portland, Ore. couple reunited with wedding ring lost 46 years ago
Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win
Community surprises Wis. police officer battling cancer with new car
Police: Man fatally struck by semi on I-55 in Bolingbrook
Cook County judge who let clerk take bench forced to retire
More News
Top Video
Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home
Home Chef celebrates the season of giving
Weekend Watch: Traffic on Chicago area expressways
Dashing through Chicago during the Santa Hustle 5K
More Video