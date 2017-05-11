FASHION SHOW

Monica + Andy clothing brand shares spring looks for kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Monica Royer, founder of children's clothing brand, Monica + Andy, shares the latest looks from her spring collection. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Monica Royer, founder of children's clothing brand, Monica + Andy, shares the latest looks from her spring collection.

Monica + Andy is a children's clothing brand focused on delivering quality, functionality, design and service.


Launched online in 2013 with its signature chemical-free and impossibly soft muslin blankets and layette clothing bundles, Monica + Andy now also specializes in hassle-free baby gifting services.

To find the looks featured on the show, check out the links below:
Seersucker shorts
Short sleeve pineapple shirt
Hot pink little belle tulle in 6-9m
Melt my heart muslin blanket
Sleeveless hoodie
White sunshine tank top
Navy beach joggers
yellow criss-cross strappy little belle tulle
Little magic let's dance dress
Surfboard racerback shortfall
Shark attack muslin blanket

To continue shopping, please go to www.monicaandandy.com.
Related Topics:
fashionfashionfashion showChicago
Load Comments
FASHION SHOW
Chicago House Fashion Show kicks off Sunday
Fashion show features Chicago design students
Work to evening fashion show by The Limited
Fall fashion ideas for kids
More fashion show
STYLE & FASHION
Celebrity hairstylist shares summer hair trends
How to get WCL's guest co-host look from Ann Taylor
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
Fashion at the Kentucky Derby
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Car, body found in search for missing Schaumburg college student
East Chicago boy, 4, killed in accidental shooting, relatives say
ICE: More than 1,300 arrested in nationwide gang operation
NB I-55 blocked before Willow Springs Rd. due to crash
Deputy AG was on verge of resigning over Comey firing, ABC News reports
Grandmother, 62, graduates from Chicago State University
Judge: Texts, emails between Joe, Melodie Gliniewicz to remain confidential
Show More
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
Chicago City Markets open Thursday
Mom accused of sharing sexually explicit photos of daughter, 9
Woman ID'd 27 years after being fatally struck in California
Armed man uses website to get inside Texas home
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Puppy Heartbreak
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Grandmother, 62, graduates from Chicago State University
Car, body found in search for missing Schaumburg college student
More Video