New 'booze wear' helps you shake and stir your fall wardrobe

Some new "booze wear" is circulating social media.Facebook shares of The Booze Bangle are off the charts, probably because its five o'clock somewhere!The flask concept is certainly not new, but retailers are running with it. The accessory even comes in rose gold.But wait, it doesn't stop there...Amazon offers a number of accessories to help you stash your splash of something just about anywhere.A flask scarf, with a secret straw. A secret handbag flask, where you can store and pour from your purse. And double agent wedges with a handy compartment for an airline-sized bottle.All of these accessories come just in time to help you shake and stir your fall wardrobe.