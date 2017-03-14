  • BREAKING NEWS CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
BUZZWORTHY

New Nordstrom mom jeans offer 'knee windows'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jeans with windows are all the rage apparently (KTRK)

There's a new trend we need to tell you about and apparently it's the bee's knees.

Nordstrom is selling a new pair of jeans with clear windows that show off your knees.

They are known simply as "Clear Knee Mom Jeans," and they'll run you $95.

These jeans feature clear, plastic kneecaps sewn into the denim.

Nordstrom says they have a "futuristic" feel.

It is not clear how many people have actually bought these jeans.

Report a typo to the ABC13 digital staff



RELATED STORIES

Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
EMBED More News Videos

There are many suggestions out there for how often you should clean your blue jeans. But who is right?

Stretch your dollar and the life of your jeans
EMBED More News Videos

A fashion expert says price doesn't matter as long as you know how to pick the right pair and take care of them.

How Levi Strauss jeans were born
EMBED More News Videos

The first denim "waist overalls," which were marketed to laborers, were an instant success in the U.S.

Related Topics:
fashionclothingtrendbuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Dad from viral BBC interview calls it a 'comedy of errors'
Airline rewards child who helped 6-year-old while flying alone
Engagement rings on 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'
Employees at Mount Washington played with 100mph winds
More buzzworthy
STYLE & FASHION
Paris Jackson joins Gisele, Hadid sisters on IMG models roster
PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals
African American designers take the runway for 3rd Annual Black Fashion Week
PHOTOS: Disney princess-inspired gown collection
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Several inches of lake-effect snow falls
CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
Midlothian barricade situation closes 5 schools Tuesday
Jogger fights back during bathroom assault
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
WATCH: Photographer captures 'parade of gators'
30,000 summer jobs available for Chicago youth
Bill proposed to regulate masturbation for men
Show More
Toddler allegedly abandoned at supermarket ID's mom on surveillance video
25 years for man who drank cleaning product before fatal stabbing
River Grove police release sketch of suspect in deadly stabbing
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sodomize 2-year-old girl in front of mom
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago Weather: Several inches of lake-effect snow falls
WATCH: Photographer captures 'parade of gators'
Safety meeting held on North Side after multiple sex assaults
More Video