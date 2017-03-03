Paris Jackson joins Gisele, Hadid sisters on IMG models roster

Paris Jackson has joined one of the world's top modeling agencies.The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will model for IMG. The company and Jackson made the announcement on social media Thursday.Jackson says on Instagram she feels "very lucky and blessed."Jackson joins a roster that also includes Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss and supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. She's not the first daughter of a famous singer to join the agency, which also represents Mick Jagger's daughter, Georgia May Jagger.It's shaping up to be a busy year for Jackson. Fox announced in January that she would make her acting debut on the drama series "Star."