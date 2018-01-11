  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
STYLE & FASHION

Color returns to the red carpet at Critics' Choice Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Color returned to the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards, but some A-listers still showed up in black. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
After a Golden Globe Awards that saw nearly all celebrities ditching their colorful gowns and bold suits in a stand against sexual misconduct, colorful hues began to seep back into stars' wardrobe at the Critics' Choice Awards.

With Jessica Chastain in emerald, Octavia Spencer in plum and Constance Wu in coral, the blue carpet at the Barker Hangar offered more traditional awards show fare than Sunday's program, but the stars' fashion choices were not entirely apolitical.

"Orange Is the New Black" actor Asia Kate Dillon wore a #BlackLivesMatter hoodie to the show, and Reese Witherspoon, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie - who have all voiced support for the Time's Up movement - walked the blue carpet in succession in black.



On the eve of the Golden Globes, the Time's Up movement began a social media campaign with the hashtag #WhyIWearBlack, confirming weeks of speculation that Hollywood's elite would band together in black to make a statement at the show.


At the Globes, celebrities brandished #TimesUp pins and accessories against a canvas of black, and talk surrounding the movement and the $15 million it has raised to support victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace largely dominated red carpet interviews.

The telecast's most talked-about moment also evoked the spirit of the Time's Up movement. As she accepted the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, Orpah Winfrey gave a show-stopping speech about the importance of speaking truth to power and the "new day...on the horizon" in which "nobody ever has to say 'me too' again."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionaward showsred carpet fashioncelebrityhollywoodSanta Monica
STYLE & FASHION
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
Golden Globes fashion blackout protests sexual misconduct
New Year's hairstyles
Charming Charlie store chain files for bankruptcy
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Hoffman Estates man charged in father's shooting death
Students: Bullied girl killed after pepper-spraying attackers at Dunkin Donuts
Woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco in January
Aurora treatment center employee charged with sexually assaulting minor patient
1-year-old girl's death in Austin ruled homicide
Sam's Club to close seven Illinois stores, terminate over 1k employees
Charges on hold in Oak Park homicide pending mental health check
DACA recipients watch immigration battle
Show More
Children with flu symptoms should visit pediatrician, not ER, doctors say
Inverness Peace Corps volunteer remembered
Parents angry after daughter injured on school field trip
Trump: Why allow immigrants from 's***hole countries'?
Rauner and Pritzker spar in political attack ads before primary
More News
Top Video
Children with flu symptoms should visit pediatrician, not ER, doctors say
2 robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview in 3 hours
Fire destroys Des Plaines scrap metal recycling center
Consumer Reports: 7 new E. coli cases; continue avoiding romaine lettuce
More Video