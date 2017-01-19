AWARD SHOWS

PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Sarah Jessica Parker poses in the press room with the award for favorite premium series actress at the People&#39;s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Jordan Strauss&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
The people have spoken: The People's Choice Awards took place Wednesday in Los Angeles, honoring audiences' favorites in music, movies and television.

The favorite movie of the year was Finding Dory starring Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres had a big night besides that, taking home three individual awards, which makes her the person with the most People's Choice Awards in history.

In television, the favorite show was Outlander. In music, the favorite male artist was Justin Timberlake and favorite female artist was Britney Spears.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ruby Rose showed off their most sophisticated and fun fashion on the red carpet and in the press room.

Check out the red carpet fashion in the gallery above, and see the full list of winners on the show's website.
