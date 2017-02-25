OSCARS

FASHION PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Naomie Harris arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Richard Shotwell&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
On the night before the Oscars, some big stars showed up to celebrate small budget films.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrates films with a budget of less than $20 million.

See what stars wore on the award show's blue carpet in the gallery above.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
fashionOscarscelebrityred carpet fashionentertainmentmoviesaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
'Batman v. Superman,' 'Hillary's America' win big at RAZZIES
PHOTOS: Getting the red carpet ready for the Oscars
Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
African American designers take the runway for 3rd Annual Black Fashion Week
PHOTOS: Disney princess-inspired gown collection
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
Woman sent home from work for not wearing heels
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
5 vehicles stolen from Tinley Park dealership
2 slain in Woodlawn as Chicago passes 100 homicides this year
Police: 2 dead, 7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman says contractor painted deck without permission, demanded payment
2 killed in West Chicago crash
Police: Man found dead in Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Police: Delivery drivers robbed in Ashburn
Show More
8-year-old fatally shot after Houston crash
Man says he was beaten up by subway break dancers in New York
CPS restores $15M in frozen funds to low-income schools
Trump administration drops support of local transgendered student
Music students hold Performathon
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos