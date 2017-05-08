STYLE & FASHION

Fashion at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Celebrities gathered for the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, with many managing to look their red carpet best despite a rare hail storm in Los Angeles.

The awards show, previously known as the MTV Movie Awards, was celebrating television for the first time. Another first: gender neutral acting categories.

It was a big night for both Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things, which took home Movie of the Year and Show of the Year, respectively, as well as the major acting categories. Emma Watson won Best Actor in a Movie, while Millie Bobby Brown won Best Actor in a Show.

See the full list of winners on MTV's site and see highlights of the fashion in the gallery above.

