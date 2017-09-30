Poshmark brings fashion to your phone

CHICAGO (WLS) --Stylists are turning their closets into boutiques with an app. Poshmark is a social marketplace where users can sell and share their styles with everyone. The app currently has 3 million sellers with over 25 million items. The Poshmark allows people to share their love of fashion while becoming entrepreneurs.
To celebrate their Seller Stylists, Poshmark is bringing its 5th annual two-day fashion conference, called PoshFest , to Chicago for the very first time. The event connects people from around the country. PoshFest is happening September 30 - October 1, 2017 at Venue SIX10. It features guest speakers, style seminars, fashion shows, makeovers and much more! The Founder and CEO of Poshmark, Manish Chandra, and Chicago-area Poshmark Seller Stylist, Meosha Langston, visited ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming PoshFest and how Poshmark is sharing designs.
PoshFest
September 30, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and October 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Venue SIX10, 610 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Admission: Tickets are $199 - Currently sold out
For more information, visit these sites:
poshmark.com
poshfest.poshmark.com
poshmark.com/closet/shopgirlchicago