Shorewood sixth grader wins national t-shirt design contest

A sixth grader teaching others about kindness is making Chicago proud.Sophia Bertolotti designed a shirt with the message, "Kindness is the Strongest Power" and her creation won a national competition.Sophia and classmates at Shorewood's Holy Family School entered the contest through a classroom program inspired by the book "Wonder."That story of a boy with a rare facial condition inspired a movie that opened in theater Friday.Sophia is one of eight winners nationwide. Her design will be sold at Gap stores and proceeds will go to organizations helping children with craniofacial differences.