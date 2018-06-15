WINDY CITY LIVE

Sport Clips offers MVP haircut experience

EMBED </>More Videos

Sport Clips gave free haircuts outside the State Street studio Thursday. (WLS)

Sport Clips set up shop outside our State Street studio Thursday. Ryan chatted with Sport Clips store manager Jessica Cazares, who explained why haircuts at Sport Clips are so unique.

The MVP experience at Sport Clips includes: a massaging shampoo, an invigorating scalp massage, a legendary hot steamed towel and, of course, a great haircut.

For the nearest Sport Clips location, visit SportClips.com.

Customers can now check in online and skip the wait at SportClips.com/CheckIn.

Enter to win free haircuts for a year from Sport Clips at this link: https://woobox.com/u2je9j
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionhairhair stylingWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Humorist David Sedaris discusses his new book, 'Calypso'
Monica + Andy releases new summer collection for kids
Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter talk 'Incredibles 2'
More Windy City LIVE
STYLE & FASHION
Monica + Andy releases new summer collection for kids
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's New York suicide was 'not unexpected,' sister says
Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead in apparent suicide
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
$5K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Fatal crash closes EB North Avenue in Glendale Heights
Chicago Weather: 'Excessive' heat wave expected this weekend
Paul Manafort headed to jail in Robert Mueller probe
Hero fisherman saves teen sucked into dam
Officers help rescue woman from bridge along Route 83
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in grass, causes large blast
Show More
Riders plunge 34 feet from roller coaster in Florida, 6 injured
Newlywed construction worker killed while working on freeway
Crooks steal money intended to grant woman's final wish
Mom, 2 kids missing from West Humboldt Park located
Man convicted in 2014 death of SIU student
More News