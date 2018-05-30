Summer make-up looks

Makeup artist and beauty expert Jenny Patinkin stopped by to share her favorite makeup looks for summer.
Products featured on the show:
Flower Beauty Pore Perfect Instant Blur Stick Multi-Tasking Foundation
Cover Girl Vitalist Healthy Glow Highlighter (for cheeks and lips)
Stila Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Splat 1-Wash, Comb-in, Wash Out Hair Color
For more makeup tips from Jenny Patinkin, visit: jennypatinkin.com
Social Media: #lazyperfectionapproved
Follow Jenny on social media @jennypatinkin
Related Topics:
fashionmakeoversWindy City LIVE
fashionmakeoversWindy City LIVE