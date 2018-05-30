  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WINDY CITY LIVE

Summer make-up looks

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some products for that perfect summer look. (WLS)

Makeup artist and beauty expert Jenny Patinkin stopped by to share her favorite makeup looks for summer.

Products featured on the show:
Flower Beauty Pore Perfect Instant Blur Stick Multi-Tasking Foundation

Cover Girl Vitalist Healthy Glow Highlighter (for cheeks and lips)

Stila Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

Splat 1-Wash, Comb-in, Wash Out Hair Color

For more makeup tips from Jenny Patinkin, visit: jennypatinkin.com

Social Media: #lazyperfectionapproved
Follow Jenny on social media @jennypatinkin
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionmakeoversWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spring healthy trends with Andrea Donsky
Budget-friendly summer getaways with Jetta Bates Vasilatos
Book "The Miracle Season" - Coach Kathy Bresnahan
Must-do summer activities for children
More Windy City LIVE
STYLE & FASHION
Vintage Levi's jeans from the 1800s sell for nearly $100K
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Clare Waight Keller designs Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Chicago videographer fatally shot while driving in Printer's Row
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
Investigation continues into death of CFD diver during Chicago River rescue attempt
East Aurora HS dean's assistant found dead day after Indy 500
'Murdered' Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turns up alive
Morgan Freeman demands apology from CNN
Boy born without arms not allowed to eat on table at IHOP
Jack in the Box customer yells to worker: 'Buy a ticket back to Mexico'
Show More
15 dogs allegedly 'debarked' with pipe removed from breeder's home
Boy, 6, saves 1,000 dogs from high-kill shelters
Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect at large
Teen killed in violent crash with twice-deported man on drugs, investigators say
6 injured, 1 arrested after Des Plaines car chase leads to Rosemont crash
More News