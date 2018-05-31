WINDY CITY LIVE

Summer make-up looks

Makeup artist and beauty expert Jenny Patinkin stopped by to share her favorite makeup looks for summer. (WLS)

Makeup artist and beauty expert Jenny Patinkin stopped by to share her favorite makeup looks for summer.

Products featured on the show:
Flower Beauty Pore Perfect Instant Blur Stick Multi-Tasking Foundation

Cover Girl Vitalist Healthy Glow Highlighter (for cheeks and lips)

Stila Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

Splat 1-Wash, Comb-in, Wash Out Hair Color

For more makeup tips from Jenny Patinkin, visit: jennypatinkin.com

Social Media: #lazyperfectionapproved
Follow Jenny on social media @jennypatinkin
