Fall beauty must-haves

The latest trends to get that perfect look for the fall season are here!

Beauty expert Milly Almodovar returned with a product to help target wrinkles - featuring the spice turmeric which has anti-aging properties. She demonstrated a device that will give your eyes a more youthful look in just 3 minutes, and highlighted a foundation from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, the Pop Star's make-up line that has gotten rave reviews.

For more on Milly, visit: http://millytime.com/about/

Clarins Double Serum: $89
www.clarins.com

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Mask $14.99
www.walmart.com

Say Hello To Sexy Legs Glow Body Butter $35
www.sayhellotosexylegs.com

Hard Candy Just Glow Rose Gold Highlighter $6.00
www.walmart.com

Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLight Eyecare Pro LED Device $159
https://www.sephora.com/product/spectralite-eyecare-pro-led-device-P418301

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream $26
www.ouidad.com or www.ulta.com

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna $34
Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
www.sephora.com
