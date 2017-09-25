The latest trends to get that perfect look for the fall season are here!
Beauty expert Milly Almodovar returned with a product to help target wrinkles - featuring the spice turmeric which has anti-aging properties. She demonstrated a device that will give your eyes a more youthful look in just 3 minutes, and highlighted a foundation from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, the Pop Star's make-up line that has gotten rave reviews.
For more on Milly, visit: http://millytime.com/about/
Clarins Double Serum: $89
www.clarins.com
SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Mask $14.99
www.walmart.com
Say Hello To Sexy Legs Glow Body Butter $35
www.sayhellotosexylegs.com
Hard Candy Just Glow Rose Gold Highlighter $6.00
www.walmart.com
Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLight Eyecare Pro LED Device $159
https://www.sephora.com/product/spectralite-eyecare-pro-led-device-P418301
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream $26
www.ouidad.com or www.ulta.com
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna $34
Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
www.sephora.com
