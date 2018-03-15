Tory Burch pops by WCL

Billion-dollar business woman Tory Burch visited Windy City LIVE to chat about the Tory Burch x Nordstrom Pop-Up happening at the Michigan Avenue location.
You can meet Tory Burch at Nordstrom on Michigan Avenue tonight between 6 p.m.-8 p.m. For more information, please visit: https://shop.nordstrom.com/st/nordstrom-michigan-avenue/Tory-Burch-x-Nordstrom-Pop-Up/79458
For more information about Tory Burch, the Tory Burch Foundation, or Tory Sport, please visit: https://www.toryburch.com/
Related Topics:
fashionWindy City LIVEshopping
fashionWindy City LIVEshopping