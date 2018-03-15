STYLE & FASHION

Tory Burch pops by WCL

Billion-dollar business woman Tory Burch visited to chat about the Tory Burch x Nordstrom Pop-Up happening at the Michigan Avenue location. (WLS)

Billion-dollar business woman Tory Burch visited Windy City LIVE to chat about the Tory Burch x Nordstrom Pop-Up happening at the Michigan Avenue location.

You can meet Tory Burch at Nordstrom on Michigan Avenue tonight between 6 p.m.-8 p.m. For more information, please visit: https://shop.nordstrom.com/st/nordstrom-michigan-avenue/Tory-Burch-x-Nordstrom-Pop-Up/79458

For more information about Tory Burch, the Tory Burch Foundation, or Tory Sport, please visit: https://www.toryburch.com/
