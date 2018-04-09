STYLE & FASHION

'Trashion Show' features fashion made of recycled material

The annual Catwalk for Water "Trashion Show" fundraiser will be held Saturday and feature fashionable looks made entirely out of recycled goods.

The event benefits the Alliance for the Great Lakes and promotes clean water awareness. April is Earth Month.

Tony Gordon and Holly Pistas, of Gordon Salon in Glencoe, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the event.

The Catwalk for Water and Trashion Show will be held 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Fields Infinite dealership in Glencoe.

Tickets cost between $35 and $150.

To purchase tickets, Click Here.
