STYLE & FASHION

Vintage Levi's jeans from the 1800s sell for nearly $100K

EMBED </>More Videos

They might look like a normal pair of jeans, but they're not -- at all. Someone just paid $100,000 for the Levi's. (KGO-TV)

PORTLAND, Maine --
A buyer with a penchant for vintage denim has plunked down nearly $100,000 for a pair of truly vintage jeans that come from the American Old West.

The 125-year-old Levi Strauss & Co. blue jeans, which failed to sell at auction in 2016, now have a new owner somewhere in Southeast Asia.

"It's somebody who loves old Levis," said Daniel Buck Soules from Daniel Buck Auctions, who worked for 11 years on public television's "Antiques Roadshow."

The price puts it near record territory for old Levis. But the private sale agreement prevents Soules from disclosing the exact price or the buyer's location, he said. The buyer sent a representative to Maine to inspect the jeans before buying them on May 15, he said.

There's no mystery behind the jeans.

They were purchased in 1893 by Solomon Warner, a storekeeper in the Arizona Territory. Warner was a colorful character who established one of the first stores selling American dry goods in Tucson and survived being shot by Apache Indians in 1870.

The denim was produced at a mill in New Hampshire, and the jeans were manufactured by Levi's in San Francisco. Unlike modern Levis, the jeans in those days had only a single back pocket. There were no belt loops because men used suspenders back then.

The denim befits a larger-than-life character. The cotton jeans, with button fly, had a size 44 waist and 36-inch inseam, suggesting Warner was not a small man.

They'd been stored for decades in a trunk and were in pristine condition because Warner wore them only a few times before falling ill, Soules said.

Soules put the jeans up for auction in 2016, but a computer glitch botched the online bidding. Then the owner decided to go the private-sale route, he said.

There's a market for rare jeans.

A pair of 501 jeans manufactured in the 1880s sold for $60,000 to a Japanese collector, Soules said, and another pair, from 1888, sold for six figures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionlevi straussu.s. & worldbuzzworthyhistoryclothingbizarre
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$168 ripped jeans little more than shreds of fabric
New fashion trend 'double jeans' cost $695
STYLE & FASHION
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Clare Waight Keller designs Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion
Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
8 killed in Memorial Day weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago area marking Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
VIDEO: Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager
Which Starbucks are closed for anti-bias training Tuesday?
VIDEO: pizza worker shoots, kills attacker wearing clown mask
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
Police seek home invader who made sexual advances toward sleeping girls
Pilot accused of kidnapping and trying to deport Chinese flight student
Show More
Two melons just sold for record $29,000 at auction
Scientists find opioids in Puget Sound mussels
Chicago Weather: Near-record heat on Memorial Day; Naperville, Lisle parades cancelled
Burr Ridge man killed in Indiana Toll Road crash
More News