ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle's dress: What we know about her Clare Waight Keller wedding gown

EMBED </>More Videos

Applause erupted as Meghan Markle arrived at St. George's Chapel for her royal wedding to Prince Harry. (Andrew Matthews/Getty Images)

It was the question on everybody's mind: what will Meghan Markle wear to her royal wedding to Prince Harry?

Markle stunned in a gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy, according to Kensington Palace.


The palace released the following description of the dress' design: "True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity."

Markle wanted to incorporate all 53 countries of the English Commonwealth in her ensemble, and her 16-foot veil included "the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition," according to palace officials.

She chose Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara to hold the veil in place. The bandeau was made in 1932 and has a brooch from 1893.

Markle's Givenchy wedding shoes are made of silk duchess satin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentsocietyMeghan MarkleRoyal Weddingroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldeurope
ROYAL WEDDING
Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion
How to watch the royal wedding
PHOTOS: Celebrity guests arrive for Royal Wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to become Duke, Duchess of Sussex
More Royal Wedding
STYLE & FASHION
Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion
Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding
Bra-sized swimwear to keep you comfortable and confident
Fascinators: Fancy hats for royals and commoners alike
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Royal Wedding Live Video: Updates on the big day
Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion
How to watch the royal wedding
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do' at royal wedding
Harry and Meghan: Everything to know about the royal wedding
PHOTOS: Celebrity guests arrive for Royal Wedding
Texas school shooting victims identified
Show More
What we know about the Santa Fe High School shooting suspect
Glendale Heights bonfire explosion burn victim wants to become burn unit nurse
Vegas attack, terror threat put Chicago on 'Summer Defensive'
No injuries in small plane crash in Schaumburg
More News