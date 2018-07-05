Fatal motorcycle crash closes intersection in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --A fatal motorcycle accident has closed an intersection in Aurora Thursday, officials said.
The Aurora Police Department reports that a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on South Eola Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. when they hit a tree near the intersection with McCoy Drive.
No other vehicles were involved and no one else was hurt in the incident.
Police said the intersection will likely be closed for several hours during the investigation.
No further details have been released.