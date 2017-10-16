Father killed, son shot at 4-year-old's birthday party

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a child's birthday party. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A suspect is on the run after opening fire at a 4-year-old's birthday party in northeast Houston.

A fight broke out among several people at the party just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Majestic Street. According to investigators, the suspect then got a high-powered rifle from his/her car and began shooting.

A father in his 60s and his 20-year-old son were both shot. The father died, and the son - whose current condition is not known - was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

Police believe a third person was shot in the face and left the scene in a private car before first responders arrived.

"There was a lot," HPD Detective A. Vinogradoe said of the gunfire. "I'd say over 20 people here when they started opening and shooting at the residence, towards the residence, with no discretion. You can see multiple houses were hit."

Investigators have not yet identified the suspect.

No other details have been released.
