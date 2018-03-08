Father of 3 on life support after Robbins shooting, will donate organs

EMBED </>More Videos

A father of three is being kept alive by life support while his family waits to donate his organs after he was shot in south suburban Robbins Thursday night. (WLS)

An ABC7 Eyewitness News Exclusive
Liz Nagy
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A father of three is being kept alive by life support while his family waits to donate his organs after he was shot in south suburban Robbins Thursday night.

Bill Dolehide has been officially declared dead and wife and three children are at his bedside in a hospital in Oak Park.

It's hard to find a picture of Holehide without a smile.

"He would do anything you asked him to do, he was there early to help," said John Toscas, friend and family attorney.

Off the clock you could catch him at a water polo match or running the field with the Crestwood soccer club. He was headed to a soccer club board meeting Thursday night.

"He said 'I'm on my way home and then I'll be there early,' which means he would have been there before 6:30," Toscas said.

He never made it to the board meeting.

"A couple of the people, while we were having the meeting, were calling him and leaving messages and nothing was happening," said Toscas.

Dolehide was in his car, driving through Robbins, when shots rang out. Cook County deputies said two drivers were struck along 135th Street. Dolehide was one of them.

Sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they believe both Dolehide and the other driver were innocent victims caught in crossfire.

"It's just bizarre. It's the most shocking thing that you can imagine because we're all flabbergasted," said Toscas.

Investigators are equally puzzled and Dolehide's neighbors are reeling.

"Bill's been in the neighborhood a long time, he's touched a lot of people's lives, and he's going to be sorely missed," said neighbor George Gordon.

The other driver's injuries were non-life threatening, sources said. Investigators have little information to go on and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingman shotman killedRobbinsOak ParkCrestwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 shot in mile-long crime scene in Robbins
Top Stories
Children's language school abruptly closes without issuing refunds, parents say
Fake reservation scam targeted Chicago restaurants
Man charged with DUI after single mother killed in Berwyn crash
For ex-White Sox star, making a federal case of it
Police: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing
Mt. Greenwood boy who died of cancer remembered with street sign, foundation
Grayslake man charged after 200 pot plants found growing in Elburn warehouse
Trump to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un by May
Show More
VIDEO: California teen kills duck with golf club
Trump announces tariffs on steel, aluminum
Domestic battery accusations resurface against State Rep. Bob Rita
Leon's Barbecue and Grill returns to the South Side
More News
Top Video
Children's language school abruptly closes without issuing refunds, parents say
2 armed with Mace rob guest inside Mag Mile hotel
Attorneys for Jason Van Dyke ask court for change of venue
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video