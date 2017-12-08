Father of 4 missing 3 days since trying to sell his car

Richmond father of four missing since trying to sell his car. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas --
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a Richmond man who went missing while trying to sell his car.

The family of 42-year-old Altaf Hussain Malik says he was last seen around 8:30 Tuesday night when he went to meet someone interested in buying his car.

Malik's wife said the family had just finished dinner.

"He said somebody texted him and they wanted to see the car so he stepped out," said Quratulain Malik, Altaf Malik's wife.

Malik was supposed to meet the prospective buyer in the parking lot off Bellaire Boulevard and Highway 6. He hasn't been seen since.

"We need to know what happened after that, we have no track of it," said his wife.

Malik has four children. His wife said not calling is completely out of his character.

"He's a father of four kids and he's a very loving and good person and kind hearted. He never had anything wrong, so I'm just hoping he will get home," said Quratulain Malik.

His vehicle is described as a dark grey Audi A8 with Texas plate number HZX9910.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the police.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
