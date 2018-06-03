FBI agent's gun accidentally discharges while dancing in nightclub

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI agent's gun accidentally discharges while dancing in nightclub (KTRK)

DENVER --
An off-duty FBI agent dancing at a Denver nightclub accidentally discharged a firearm, wounding another patron in the leg, police said Saturday.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital in good condition, said Denver police spokesman Sonny Jackson.

Jackson said the agent, whose identity wasn't released, was dancing at the downtown club around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when the firearm fell from the agent's waistband holster onto the floor. It discharged when the agent picked it up.

Police investigators interviewed the agent before releasing the agent to an FBI supervisor. The police investigation is continuing, and any charges would be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office, said Officer Marika Putnam.

Denver FBI spokeswoman Amy Sanders declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Telephone messages to the nightclub, Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, weren't immediately returned Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingFBIdanceColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed, 3 wounded in Englewood drive-by
Mother, 4-year-old daughter missing from Hermosa for more than a week
Riverside, Calif. police called for loud party complaint, officer joins in on fun
Violent attacker steals young NY girl's iPhone, kicks her in face
5 injured, 2 critically, when stolen vehicle crashes into CTA minivan
Army Sgt. returns to surprise son at high school graduation
Wis. high school kids make prosthetic hand for 5-year-old girl
Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds
Show More
West Virginia man accused of putting 2 children in dryer, shutting door and taking video
Visitation Sunday for CFD diver Juan Bucio
US customs seizes Ohio family's life savings at airport
Car wash employee allegedly steals customer's car on first day of work
More News