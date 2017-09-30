FBI: Armored car driver shoots attempted robber after being hit with sledgehammer in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An armored car driver shot an attempted robber who attacked him with a sledgehammer Saturday morning in the Little Village neighborhood, the FBI said.

A Garda armored car was making a delivery to a currency exchange in the 4300-block of West 26th Street at about 9:30 a.m., the FBI said.

After the driver exited the vehicle, a suspect wearing reflective vest struck him with a sledgehammer while trying to rob him, the FBI said. The Garda employee then shot the attempted robber.

The wounded suspect fled the scene and was observed by bystanders in a vehicle at a nearby intersection, the FBI said. The suspect was taken into custody by Chicago police and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The Garda employee suffered non-life threatening injuries.
