An armored car driver shot an attempted robber who attacked him with a sledgehammer Saturday morning in the Little Village neighborhood, the FBI said.A Garda armored car was making a delivery to a currency exchange in the 4300-block of West 26th Street at about 9:30 a.m., the FBI said.After the driver exited the vehicle, a suspect wearing reflective vest struck him with a sledgehammer while trying to rob him, the FBI said. The Garda employee then shot the attempted robber.The wounded suspect fled the scene and was observed by bystanders in a vehicle at a nearby intersection, the FBI said. The suspect was taken into custody by Chicago police and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.The Garda employee suffered non-life threatening injuries.