Federal charges filed in NYC terror attack

In the federal complaint, prosecutors said Saipov rented a truck 10 days ago to "practice making turns with the truck in advance of his attack" and that he chose Halloween for the attack because he thought there would be more people on the streets for the holiday. Authorities said they believe he started planning the attack a year ago and two months ago decided to use a truck in "order to inflict maximum damage against civilians" in his attack.
Court records also reveal that Saipov "wanted to display ISIS flags on the front and back of his truck during the attack, but decided against it because he did not want to draw attention to himself." He also asked law enforcement if he could display the ISIS flag in his hospital room.
Authorities say Saipov had two cellphones with him that were filled with ISIS propaganda videos, a stun gun on the floor of the truck and a bag of knives he was unable to reach after the truck crashed. He also left a note in Arabic and English. Portions of the Arabic note translate to "no God but God and Muhammad is his Prophet" and "Islamic Supplication. It will endure." The FBI says "it will endure" is a phrase used to refer to ISIS.
When the "nightmare scenario" that police say played out on a New York City bike path was over there was a mile-long trail of misery, death and mangled bikes-and a city once again on edge.
Saipov "did this in the name of ISIS" said John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.
"He appears to have followed almost exactly to a 'T' the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels before with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack."
The ABC7 Chicago I-Team first reported in October 2010 that al Qaeda had begun urging supporters in the United States to use trucks as weapons for sidewalk attacks, turning vehicles into "The Ultimate Mowing Machine." Just last month a newly released ISIS magazine continued to encourage truck ramming attacks. Hundreds of people have died in terrorist vehicle attacks worldwide since 2010.
Coincidentally or not, 2010 is also the year that authorities say Saipov came to the United States through New York's JFK Airport. He had a green card that allowed him permanent legal residence in the country, sources close to the investigation said.
The green card was obtained through a government program called the Diversity Visa Lottery, which hands out about 55,000 visas per year. On Wednesday President Donald Trump promised to end that program, calling it a "joke and laughingstock." "We want a merit-based program, where people come into our country based on merit" said the president.
A handwritten note in Arabic were found by police at the scene of yesterday's calamity. According to NYPD's Miller: "The gist of the note was that the Islamic State would endure forever." The attack ended when Saipov crashed his rental truck into a school bus, authorities said. While he allegedly emerged from the vehicle with a pellet gun and a paintball pistol-yelling "God is great" in Arabic-investigators Wednesday said they also found numerous knives in and around the truck. Investigators have said that Saipov told them he intended on continuing the truck ramming but his plan was interrupted by the bus accident.
After colliding with the bus, he emerged from the car with a paintball gun and a pellet gun, allegedly shouting "Allahu Akbar," before being shot in the abdomen by NYPD police officer Ryan Nash.
The NYPD patrolman who shot Saipov has been identified as 28 year old Ryan Nash. Officer Nash has been on the force for five years.
"Ryan is a hero, but he was so humble about his achievement, it was very striking" said New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. "He thought this was all in a day's work and what a cop does to protect other people. But he deserves the accolades of the people of this city, as do his partners. The question, what was the potential there had he not stepped in?"
After entering the U.S., records examined by the I-Team show that Saipov first lived in Ohio before moving to Tampa, Florida. Most recently he moved to Paterson, New Jersey, about a half-hour from Manhattan. He has lived in Paterson with his wife and three children, according to law enforcement officials. Saipov rented the utility pick-up truck used in Tuesday's deadly ramming attack at a nearby Home Depot store. Records show he left the Home Depot only an hour before the Manhattan attack.
It wasn't Saipov's first time behind the wheel of that kind of vehicle according to Carlos Batista, a neighbor in Paterson, New Jersey. Batista said he had seen the suspect and two friends using the same model of rented truck several times in the past three weeks.
Overnight, investigators collected and examined video and still images from traffic and surveillance cameras along the attack route, police sources said. From that evidence, detectives have said that Saipov drove carefully and at moderate speed until he entered the jogging path and accelerated. He is estimated to have been going between 50 and 60 miles per hour on the bike paths.
Saipov worked as a driver, holding business licenses for two Ohio-based trucking companies. In the New York metro area he also worked as an Uber driver. Uber has confirmed that Saipov passed a background check and that he recorded more than 1,400 trips in six months. Uber corporate officials say they are working with law enforcement on the investigation.
FBI counter-terrorism agents are looking into whether Saipov scouted locations in Manhattan where such a ramming attack could be executed. Police sources say investigators are examining his Uber GPS tracking records for the past weeks.
Saipov was shot by police after allegedly running his rental truck on the bike path that runs along New York's West Side highway. He is at Bellevue Hospital following surgery last night for abdominal bullet wounds. According to several police sources, Saipov has expressed happiness with the deadly outcome of the attack when questioned by investigators and seems pleased that it was "successful."
Bellevue is also where four victims of the attack are recovering. Four others are at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Six victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two more died in the hospital. Five of those killed have been identified as natives of Argentina, who were visiting New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. The five Argentinians killed were identified as Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi, according to the Argentinean consulate in New York.
"They were five young entrepreneurs, model citizens in Rosario society and I can only imagine with beautiful families," said Argentina's president, Mauricio Macri.
A sixth victim has been identified as Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, of Belgium. Decadt leaves behind a 3-year-old son and a 3-month-old son.
Two Americans were also killed, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. They were identified Wednesday as Darren Drake, 32 from New Milford, New Jersey and Nicholas Cleves, 23 from New York City.
After initially saying Saipov has never been on the radar of federal law enforcement, authorities on Wednesday said that in 2015 he was interviewed in 2015 by federal agents after being listed as a point of contact for two different men whose names were entered into the Counterterrorism and Criminal Exploitation Unit's list after they came to the United States from "threat countries," overstayed their tourists visas and vanished.
U.S. law enforcement officials said that Saipov was never the target of these investigations and he was never the subject of his own case file.
As the I-Team reported on Tuesday night, he doesn't have any serious criminal history. Saipov pleaded guilty to two traffic offenses in Pennsylvania between 2012 and 2015 according to official records. He was also arrested for failing to appear in court after getting another traffic citation in Missouri in 2015; he later paid a fine and served no jail time.
New York officials say that Tuesday's incident was a self-contained occurrence and not part of a larger plot. With Sunday's New York City Marathon drawing 50,000 participants and some 2 million spectators from around the world, the city's mayor vows "not be cowed" by terrorists. "We will not be thrown off by anything," said Mayor de Blasio.
NYPD officials say additional resources are being put in place for the weekend's marathon festivities including additional manpower, dog teams, sniper units, helicopters and sand-truck barricades. Similar security components were in place at last month's Chicago Marathon.
The president of Saipov's homeland, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, has told U.S. President Donald Trump that his country is ready to use all its resources to help investigate the deadly New York City attack. That pledge from President Mirziyoyev came in a letter of condolence to Mr. Trump.
More Chicago police officers patrolled high-profile areas like Navy Pier and the Magnificent Mile Wednesday morning, although there is no credible threat to the city.
Since the attack in New York City happened on the bike path, officers also focused on the popular Lakefront Trail.
Residents walking outside in the early morning hours said they have already noticed an increased police presence, which made them feel safer.
"I do worry about that, you know? I even tell my kids, you know, you never know you're going to come back from work, once you come downtown. It is, very, very scary," said Rosa Ramos, who works in Chicago.
Police said they stay in regular contact with federal investigators about any potential threats to the city and will continue to do so. CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said officers are trying to "get out in front" of any possible threat.
