FedEx driver robbed of package on South Side

A FedEx driver was robbed Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side.At about 11 a.m., the 45-year-old driver was delivering a package in the 8200-block of South Escanaba Avenue when a man grabbed the package out of his hand, Chicago police said.The robber drove away in a Ford Explorer, police said. He is described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-9-inches tall and 200 pounds, police said.No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.In a statement, FedEx said: "We are grateful that our courier was unharmed in the incident today and we are working with the authorities as they conduct their investigation."