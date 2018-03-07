Felon accused of killing Cmdr. Paul Bauer to appear in court

Shomari Legghette, 44

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A convicted felon accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Shomari Legghette, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated use of a weapon by a felon and drug charges.

According to investigators, Legghette had been on the run from police last month. They said Bauer spotted the man and chased him to an outer stairwell of the Thompson Center, where they struggled. Prosecutors said that's when Legghette fired seven shots, hitting Bauer six times in the head, neck, back, torso and wrist.

Bauer, 53, was pronounced dead later that day at a hospital. Police said he never had the chance to fire his gun.

When officers arrested Legghette, they said he had a firearm along with heroin, crack cocaine and cash. He was also allegedly wearing body armor.

The judge will determine if there is enough evidence for Legghette to stand trial. Legghette, whose criminal record includes a conviction for armed robbery, is being held without bond.
