Felony charges filed for man, 18, who confessed to molesting 50 kids

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2730106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 18-year-old Lakewood man confessed to molesting upwards of 50 children after his mother turned him in to authorities in Riverside.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two children in a Riverside hotel room and who confessed to molesting about 50 kids made his first court appearance Wednesday.Felony charges were filed against Joseph Hayden Boston. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual acts with a child under 10 and two counts of lewd acts with a child, with two sentencing enhancement allegations for multiple victims. The multiple victims enhancements mean that Boston could face life in prison if convicted on all counts.Boston was turned in by his mother at about 3 a.m. Saturday at the Magnolia Avenue Police Station in Riverside.Officers learned that the suspect called his mother and said he had molested two young children hours earlier at the Simply Home Inn & Suites. The woman drove to her son's location and took him to the police station, where he later confessed to officers.Police said Boston had been staying at the hotel, where he befriended two boys, ages 8 and 4.Both children, who were staying at the hotel with their parents, were allowed to go into the suspect's room Friday night when the molestation occurred.When officers interviewed Boston, they said he confessed to sexually assaulting the two boys and admitted to molesting more than 50 kids since he was 10 years old. The crimes, he said, happened in different cities where he had lived.The suspect had been staying in Riverside since early November, but lived in the cities of Lakewood and Buena Park.Boston was arrested on counts of oral copulation on a child under the age of 10.He is due back in court on Dec. 15.Anyone with information about the investigation or the suspect was urged to call police at (951) 353-7945.