Female found dead after fire at Gary home

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Police in Gary, Ind., launched a death investigation after a female was found dead after a fire at a home early Thursday morning.

The coroner for Lake County, Ind., was dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 3400-block of Johnson Street. The person found dead was pronounced at 5:30 a.m.

Her age and identity have not yet been determined. The coroner is investigating how she died and what injuries she may have sustained.

The Gary Fire Department and Illinois fire marshal are assisting in the investigation.
