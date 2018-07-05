Female found dead in Goose Island with bag around head

Chicago police launched a death investigation early Thursday morning after a female was found unresponsive with a bag around her head on the city's North Side.The victim was discovered around 6:30 a.m. in the 800-block of West Evergreen Avenue in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood. Police did not indicate how old she was.Area North detectives are handling the investigation. They did not release further details.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.