$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Check your lottery tickets! A convenience store in downtown Chicago sold a $1,000,000 winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Friday's drawing.
The Illinois Lottery said the winning ticket was bought at the 200 Convenience located in the Aon Center at 200 East Randolph Street and matched all five numbers: 14 - 38 - 48 - 53 - 58.
If you are the lucky winner, the lottery urges you to sign the back of the ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place until you are able to visit one of the Illinois Lottery's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.
Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize, the lottery said.
For more information, visit: www.illinoislottery.com