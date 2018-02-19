  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
LOTTERY

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago

Illinois Lottery Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Illinois Lottery)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Check your lottery tickets! A convenience store in downtown Chicago sold a $1,000,000 winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Friday's drawing.

The Illinois Lottery said the winning ticket was bought at the 200 Convenience located in the Aon Center at 200 East Randolph Street and matched all five numbers: 14 - 38 - 48 - 53 - 58.

If you are the lucky winner, the lottery urges you to sign the back of the ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place until you are able to visit one of the Illinois Lottery's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize, the lottery said.

For more information, visit: www.illinoislottery.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financeillinoislotteryChicagoMichigan Avenue
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Lottery winner dies weeks after cashing in $1M scratch-off ticket
Chicago man wins $4 million playing Illinois Lottery instant game
Woman facing homelessness while caring for parent wins lottery
$4.25M winning Lotto ticket sold in Forest Park
More lottery
PERSONAL FINANCE
Newsviews: Democratic Cook County assessor candidates
The best cities to spend Valentine's Day for your wallet
Equifax hack could be worse than initially thought
Newsviews: Wall Street volatility
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Man accused of plotting to murder his parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn
Bride gets trapped in elevator, misses cocktail hour
Family that took in Florida shooting suspect speaks out
FBI joins search for 5-year-old boy in Kansas
Bodies of newborn twins found in suitcase dumped in ditch
6 killed, 21 wounded in President's Day weekend shootings across Chicago
KFC is running out of chicken across the U.K.
Ride-sharing passenger shot and killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Show More
Family seeks rideshare driver who went missing days after 911 hangup call
Woman falls to death out window while violating protective order, police say
Man, 39, missing from Lakeview
Trump pressured on gun control, facing backlash over tweets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos