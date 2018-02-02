Batavia officials said city employees' W-2 forms were compromised by a phishing email at the end of January.Officials said the phishing email was received by a city employee on Jan. 31, and was disguised as an internal email. Personal and financial information including names, social security numbers, addresses and earnings were compromised.A total of 268 city employees are impacted, including elected officials, according to City Administrator Laura Newman.Officials said police are investigating, and city employees are being counseled by administrators on steps they should take to protect their identity and financial security.