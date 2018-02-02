  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
PERSONAL FINANCE

Batavia city employees' W-2s compromised by phishing email

(Shutterstock)

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) --
Batavia officials said city employees' W-2 forms were compromised by a phishing email at the end of January.

Officials said the phishing email was received by a city employee on Jan. 31, and was disguised as an internal email. Personal and financial information including names, social security numbers, addresses and earnings were compromised.

A total of 268 city employees are impacted, including elected officials, according to City Administrator Laura Newman.

Officials said police are investigating, and city employees are being counseled by administrators on steps they should take to protect their identity and financial security.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financephishingtaxesBatavia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Angry customers say they were 'taken for granted' by kitchen contractor
Chicago man wins $4 million playing Illinois Lottery instant game
Rush Card customers say fraud claims were denied
Illinois, IRS begin accepting tax returns Monday
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Would-be victim tackles carjacker in Streeterville
Angry customers say they were 'taken for granted' by kitchen contractor
Couple charged with selling teen girl for sex to Elgin family
Jeanne Ives 'Thank You' ad stirs controversy
Police warn of child porn video being shared on Facebook
Man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter charged
Chicago Weather: Brutal cold moves in ahead of weekend snow
Memo: Chicagoan Papadopoulos sparked FBI Russia investigation
Show More
Retired service dog rescued from icy pond
Lane Bryant mass murder victims remembered on 10th anniversary
PetSmart dog groomer fired after abuse caught on camera
Woman, 84, carjacked in Evanston
More News
Photos
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
More Photos