Breaking down President Trump's tax plan

Certified Financial Planner from RW Financial Planning, Tammy Wener helps break Trump's tax proposal down. (WLS)

It's a crucial week for President Trump's tax plan. Lawmakers are now negotiating details. The House Ways & Means Committee will begin its "markup" of the bill on November 6 and Speaker Ryan's goal is to get it to vote on the floor by Thanksgiving. At the same time, the Senate Finance Committee will launch a similar process. The goal is to get the bill passed in both chambers prior to Jan 1. Certified Financial Planner from RW Financial Planning, Tammy Wener helps break the proposals down.

To connect with Tammy, visit https://rwfinancialplanning.com/tammy-wener. For more information on the tax plan, click here.
