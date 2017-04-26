PERSONAL FINANCE

Check your piggy bank! Rare pennies fetching $85,000 at auction

EMBED </>More News Videos

CoinTrackers says this rare 1943 penny is pulling $85,000 at auctions. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Find a penny, pick it up - especially if it's this one.

The rare 1943 copper wheat pennies are reportedly fetching $85,000 at auctions, according to CoinTrackers.

CoinTrackers says there were just a few of the 1943 Copper Pennies ever minted and all would have been released by error into the coin supply.

All the pennies in 1943 year were supposed to be minted as the steel pennies or war pennies. Coin analysts suggest that copper plates may have been tested or left mixed amongst the other steel plates from 1942 and thus the error. No matter what the cause, these coins are selling for just under $100,000 dollars.

Warning: There are many 1943 Copper Penny fakes floating around. You can take a 1948 copper penny and file down the left side of the 8 to make it into a 3.

You also want to watch out for fake 1942 copper pennies that are actually just copper plated 1943 steel pennies. Its not very hard to copper plate a coin and scam artists do it often. CoinTrackers suggests using a magnet to verify the coins content. If it sticks to the magnet, it is a copper plated steel and fake.

Back in 2012, a 1943 Lincoln penny sold for $1 million at auction. That penny was erroneously made of bronze instead of zinc-coated steel at the San Francisco Mint, according to UPI news agency. Texas Rangers co-chairman Bob R. Simpson bought the coin.

READ MORE: Rare penny sells for $1 million at auction
Related Topics:
financecoinsmoneyauctionconsumerbizarre
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score could change this year
Tuesday is tax day: Here's what you need to know
IRS call center offers last minute tax help
For buyers, Cook County property tax auction a 'necessary evil'
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township
Man found dead at Hyde Park HazMat identified
About 45 shots fired during Jack-in-the-Box robbery-shootout; suspect, 16, killed
I-88 road rage shooting suspect's bail set at $3 million
Man CPD officer tried to take under his wing convicted in cop's murder
'My child is NOT required to share with yours'
Day care owner charged after baby dies on first day
Show More
Missing 5-year-old boy's father, found passed out in park, released from jail
Cop who found 3-year-old's body testifies at dad's trial
Giant rabbit died on United Airlines flight, report says
Bail set for man charged in Illinois Prairie Path attack
Chipotle data breach in payment system investigated
More News
Top Video
1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township
I-88 road rage shooting suspect's bail set at $3 million
Man found dead at Hyde Park HazMat identified
Grand Rapids police under fire for pointing guns at children
More Video