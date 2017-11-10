  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
PERSONAL FINANCE

Diner adding gratuities to kids' bills

(Shutterstock)

WAYNE, N.J. --
A New Jersey diner is adding an 18 percent gratuity to the bills of children who go there without their parents.

Melissa Desch tells WCBS-TV she and her family have been eating at the Wayne Hills Diner and Restaurant for years and she was surprised when her 11-year-old daughter sent her a photo showing a 90-cent tip was unknowingly added to her milkshake bill.

Desch doesn't think it's fair to treat minors different than adults.

The diner's lawyer says kids have been showing up in groups of 20 or 30, staying for an hour or two and most don't leave a tip. He says it's not fair to the waiters and waitresses.

He also says the menu clearly states "management reserves the right to add 18 percent gratuity."

Related Topics:
financen.j. newsnew jersey newschildrenrestaurantu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Reports: Credit cards - to cancel or not to cancel
Lawyer Under Fire
Breaking down President Trump's tax plan
Electric alert: New rules could save you money
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: 1st snowfall of season; Friday temp ties record-low
South Loop construction zone left open; cars damaged
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
Woman sentenced in fiance's drowning death; admits to pulling plug from his kayak
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' ready for adoption
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Show More
Surveillance photos of Lakeview robbery suspects released
Why North Korea hasn't launched a missile in 56 days despite repeated tests
Family: Father's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Pastor: Texas church that was attacked will be demolished
More News
Photos
Police: Man wearing Santa hat stole packages in Countryside
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
More Photos