Free perks you didn't know you had

Who doesn't like to save money and take advantage of free perks? It turns out a lot of people miss out on special deals offered by credit cards or certain clubs they might be a part of.Kevin Brasler, the executive editor at CheckBook.org, was at ABC 7 to help track down those perks.Some perks come from credit cards such as roadside assistance, free shipping subscriptions and extended warranties.Brasler also talked about the benefits of getting membership for places like Sam's Club and Costco.