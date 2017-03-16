FREE STUFF

Free perks you didn't know you had

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Who doesn't like to save money and take advantage of free perks? It turns out a lot of people miss out on special deals offered by credit cards or certain clubs they might be a part of.

Kevin Brasler, the executive editor at CheckBook.org, was at ABC 7 to help track down those perks.

Some perks come from credit cards such as roadside assistance, free shipping subscriptions and extended warranties.

Brasler also talked about the benefits of getting membership for places like Sam's Club and Costco.
Related Topics:
financefree stuff
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FREE STUFF
Starbucks offering buy one, get one macchiatos
Southwest Airlines donates 10,000 flights to patients in need
South Shore Line offers Westbound free ride promotion February 12-18, 2017
Man collects $100 in free stuff on his birthday
More free stuff
PERSONAL FINANCE
Wire transfers commonly used by scammers, AG warns
Ill. AG announces top 10 consumer complaints
Teaching your kids about financial responsibility
Consumer Reports: Is identity theft insurance worth it?
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Hacked McDonald's account tweets insults to Trump
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Family IDs girl, 16, fatally shot by police after stolen car rammed squad, cops say
Show More
Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile
Trump's budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending
Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose
Elbow injury sidelines Bulls' Dwyane Wade
Family friend confesses to fatal hit-and-run of boy, 5, at child's home
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos