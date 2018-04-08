PERSONAL FINANCE

Free tax preparation? You could qualify for these IRS programs

EMBED </>More Videos

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation from two IRS programs. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation help through two programs offered by the IRS.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to citizens who make $54,000 or less, those with disabilities, the elderly and those with limited English proficiency, while the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program offers free tax help for taxpayers ages 60 and older.

VITA and TCE volunteers will prepare W-2 and many other common forms, but there are restrictions as to what the programs cover. A full list of qualifying forms is available on the IRS' website.

In addition to preparing tax returns, the volunteers are trained in helping taxpayers identify if they qualify for tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child and the Dependent Care Credit.

There are thousands of VITA and TCE sites nationwide, and they are all staffed by IRS-certified volunteers. Those looking to take advantage of the services should be sure to bring all necessary tax forms as well as proof of identity and other relevant documents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeIRStaxesfree stuffsenior citizensu.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
91-year-old Oak Brook man wins $1 million Powerball prize
Consumer Reports: Managing your federal tax bill
Bill aims to protect consumers from unregulated energy suppliers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Police: Boy killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Bradley University student from Chicago killed in Peoria shooting
2 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into pole in Bartlett
Family mourns teenager killed in Austin shooting
5 charged after 2 violent downtown robberies
4 hurt after knife-wielding man attacks Indianapolis crowd
Trump calls out 'Animal Assad' for attack in Syria, criticizes Putin
13 displaced after Little Village apartment fire
Show More
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Obama taps Tiger Woods to design South Side golf course, golfer says
Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy on 'Saturday Night Live'
Woman struck, killed in Hollywood Park
15 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada
More News