Friday is application deadline for Cook County senior property tax exemption

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Friday is the deadline for seniors in Cook County to apply for exemptions on their property taxes.

According to the assessor's office, the senior property tax exemption is available to people who were born in 1952 or earlier; owned the property or have a contract that makes the responsible for real estate taxes; and the property was used as their primary residence.

The senior freeze exemption is available to people born in 1952 or earlier; had a total household income of $65,000 or less for tax year 2016; owned or had a legal interest in the property between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 1, 2017 and used it as their primary residence; and were responsible for payments of 2016 and 2017 property taxes.

For more information or to obtain an application visit www.cookcountyassessor.com or call 312-443-7550.
