Ill. AG announces top 10 consumer cmplaints

This is National Consumer Protection Week, and Illinois' attorney general is kicking it off with the top 10 complaints that came to her office last year."Call first for advice." It's the message from Attorney General Lisa Madigan and other consumer advocates. If not, you may be ripped off.On Monday, they revealed a list of successful scams and a warning to be vigilant.While consumer debt has topped the Illinois attorney general's list of complaints since 2008, identity theft - at number 2 on the list - has been in the top ten even longer. The AG's office has manned an identity theft hotline since 2006 to help consumers"Every year we have hundreds if not thousands of people who reach out to us. If you want to know how to better protect yourself, we are here to help you through the process of cleaning up your credit," Madigan said.Partnering with the AG's office against consumer fraud is the U.S. postal inspector. Last month, that office helped catch a romance scammer they say stole the identity of a U.S. soldierAuthorities say a Nigerian con artist, Olynke Sunmola, used the soldier's identity to gain the confidence of companies and women in another $2 million scam."Romance scams cause extreme harm with emotional and psychological damage to the victims without the criminal physically ever laying a hand on them," said E.C. Woodson, United States Postal Service. "Criminals are hunting through chat rooms, dating sites and social networking sites for victims who yearn to be sincerely loved and cared for."Sunmola was caught, extradited to the U.S. and pleaded guilty to fraud charges by the U.S. attorney of southern Illinois."Most times, these criminals, they bank on being across the borders of the U.S. They hope that their anonymity through the internet or the mail will keep them from getting caught," Woodson said.Last month, the Nigerian citizen was sentenced to 27 years in prison and will pay $1.7 million in restitution. Postal inspectors offered a simple rule as advice."Trust your instincts and don't ignore the red flags. Are you wondering if this person is too good to be true?" Woodson said.Consumer experts say if your instincts tell you something seems wrong, it probably is.1. Consumer Debt (mortgages, collection agencies, banks)2. Identity Theft (government document fraud, credit cards, utilities, data breaches)3. Promotions/Schemes (phone scams, investment schemes, lottery scams, phishing)4. Construction/Home Improvement (remodeling, roofs and gutters, heating and cooling, plumbing)5. Telecommunications (telemarketing, cable and satellite TV, phone service and repairs, cell phones)6. Education (for-profit schools, student loan debt, loan counseling)7. Used Auto Sales/Motor Vehicles (as-is used cars, financing, warranties)8. Internet/Mail Order Products (Internet and catalog purchases, TV and radio advertising)9. Motor Vehicle/Non-Warranty Repair (collision, engines, oil changes and tune-ups)10. New Auto Sales/Motor Vehicles (financing, defects, advertising)